e& champions ethical supply chains with CIPS certification

(MENAFN- mslgroup) e&, a leading global technology group, has been awarded the prestigious certification in Corporate Ethical Procurement and from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS). This milestone reflects e&’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of ethics in procurement and supply chain management.

All procurement and supply management professionals at e& completed a comprehensive training programme on ethical procurement, which included rigorous assessments on critical areas such as fraud prevention, corruption and bribery, environmental responsibility, and legal and social accountability.

Commenting on the achievement, Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operations Officer at e& said: "e& is proud to have evolved from a traditional telecom operator to become one of the leading global technology groups. This transformation was made possible by our commitment to innovation and operational excellence, underpinned by a procurement team certified by CIPS. The expertise and best practices introduced through CIPS have been instrumental in enabling us to drive efficiency, resilience, and value creation across our operations. This partnership reflects our dedication to staying ahead in an ever-changing digital landscape."

Saeed Al Zarouni, Group Chief Procurement Officer, e& said: “Achieving the CIPS certification underscores our dedication to embedding ethical practices in every facet of our procurement operations. This certification is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team to align our processes with the highest global standards. As a company committed to creating sustainable value, we are proud to lead by example in promoting trust, transparency and accountability across our procurement and supply chain at e&.”

Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS, added: “We are delighted to recognise e& for their commitment to ethical procurement and supply. Their achievement highlights the growing importance of ethics in today’s procurement landscape. e&’s proactive approach sets a benchmark for organisations aiming to embed transparency and accountability in their supply chains. Their inclusion in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register reinforces their standing as a leader in ethical business practices.”

Ethical procurement is crucial in ensuring transparency, responsibility and sustainability in supply chain processes. By addressing issues such as environmental and social impacts, organisations build trust and credibility with stakeholders while mitigating risks associated with unethical practices.

CIPS is the world’s largest professional body for procurement and supply chain management, providing training, guidance, and certification to organisations committed to combating unethical practices. The CIPS Ethical Procurement and Supply programme equips businesses with the tools to promote integrity and accountability in their operations.

e& is now listed on the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register, joining an esteemed global community of organisations that prioritise ethical practices.



