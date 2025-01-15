Lohri Celebrations Light Up CP67 Mall

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, January 15, 2025: The vibrant festival of Lohri was celebrated with great enthusiasm at CP67 Mall. The event, titled "Lohri Tashan - Lohri Nights, Bonfire Delights," brought the community together for an evening of joy and festivity.

The celebrations featured exhilarating Bhangra and Giddha performances, which had the audience clapping and dancing to the lively beats. The traditional bonfire added warmth and charm, creating a heartwarming atmosphere for everyone present.

The evening was a true reflection of the spirit of Lohri, filled with music, dance, and a strong sense of community. The event left attendees with cherished memories and a sense of togetherness.







