Lohri Celebrations Light Up CP67 Mall
Date
1/15/2025 8:18:54 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, January 15, 2025: The vibrant festival of Lohri was celebrated with great enthusiasm at CP67 Mall. The event, titled "Lohri Tashan - Lohri Nights, Bonfire Delights," brought the community together for an evening of joy and festivity.
The celebrations featured exhilarating Bhangra and Giddha performances, which had the audience clapping and dancing to the lively beats. The traditional bonfire added warmth and charm, creating a heartwarming atmosphere for everyone present.
The evening was a true reflection of the spirit of Lohri, filled with music, dance, and a strong sense of community. The event left attendees with cherished memories and a sense of togetherness.
MENAFN15012025005232011781ID1109093445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.