Waseef provides innovative real estate solutions in Qatar

(MENAFN) Waseef, a prominent name in real estate management and marketing, delivers comprehensive services to various private and public sector organizations in Qatar. It oversees operations, provides maintenance solutions, and conducts cost evaluations for a diverse portfolio of real estate assets spanning over 4 million square meters across the country.



These assets include residential, administrative, commercial, industrial, educational, logistical, hospitality, and multi-purpose properties. This variety addresses genuine demands, aligns with urban and demographic expansion, and underscores Waseef’s significant role in fostering projects and initiatives that drive economic growth, diversify revenue streams, and contribute to achieving sustainable development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



Waseef’s offerings also support the goals and expectations of project stakeholders from various sectors, ensuring exceptional living environments for residents, enhancing the quality of life for individuals, employees, and the wider community.



Through sustainable initiatives and projects, Waseef prioritizes environmental responsibility and social commitment while striving to improve overall living standards.

