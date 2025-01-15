Rising HOA Dues Add To Homeowners' Affordability Challenges

New Report from Realtor® Finds Edwards, Colo., Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Heber, Utah are the Top Three Metros with the Highest Share of HOAs

As Americans grapple with affordability challenges, one more housing cost is on the rise, Association (HOA) fees. According to a new report from Realtor® released today, more homes on the last year had an HOA fee and those fees were more costly than the year before. When looking at monthly HOA fees shown on listings on Realtor®, 40.5% of for-sale listings in 2024 had a nonzero HOA fee, up from 39.2% last year with a median fee of $125/month, up from $110.

"With a down payment and closing costs up front, and then principal, interest, taxes, and insurance every month after that, purchasing a home is already a financially daunting task, before adding in the rising cost of HOA dues," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.®

"Homes like condos, townhouses and new construction single family homes in neighborhoods with ample amenities are more likely to have an HOA fee. For many of these properties, HOA benefits often include a certain amount of maintenance and even utilities that homeowners without an HOA will need to include in their budget. When considering a home with an HOA, buyers should work to understand what benefits it provides like maintenance, security, or communal amenities, and how the HOA fees factor into their overall budget."

What type of homes are more likely to have an HOA?

Newly constructed homes are much more likely than existing homes to be subject to HOA dues. Among homes for sale on Realtor® in 2024, 69.9% of new builds came with a monthly obligation to the homeowners' association compared to 37.1% of existing homes.

Much like the splits between new construction and existing homes, HOA dues are much more widespread among condo, rowhome, and townhome listings (from here on referred to collectively as condos) than single family homes. 83.8% of condos for sale in 2024 had HOA dues associated, while just 33.6% of single family homes did.

Where are buyers most likely to be hit with an HOA fee on the home that they purchase?

Areas with a high concentration of new construction or a high concentration of condo units, especially in desirable beach or ski markets. Below are the ten metropolitan areas with the highest share of for-sale listings subject to HOA dues.