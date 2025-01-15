Boeing Records 35Pc Drop In 2024 Deliveries
Date
1/15/2025 5:06:34 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Virginia, USA : Boeing delivered its fewest jets in years in 2024, a setback following a turbulent period marked by a two-month strike and production constraints due to a near-catastrophic incident.
The U.S. manufacturer handed over just 348 aircraft, less than half of European rival Airbus SE's 766 deliveries, and a 30pc decline from the previous year. Boeing also secured 569 gross orders and 317 net sales, after accounting for cancellations, conversions, and a U.S. provision for at-risk deals.
Boeing faced a series of crises that started when a door-shaped fuselage panel blew out of an airborne 737 Max on Jan. 5, 2024, sparking investigations, a customer revolt and eventually a leadership shake-up. The planemaker slowed the pace of work in its factories to tackle defective or late-arriving parts from stressed suppliers in the months after the incident.
The planemaker was also delayed the resumption of production of its cash-cow 737 Max jet to December, a month after workers agreed to a deal that ended the crippling strike. That walkout halted production of virtually all its models, and required Boeing to retrain and re-certify its mechanics.
Only nine brand-new 737 Maxes rolled out the Renton, Washington plant last month, according to a Jan. 6 report by Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies, an indication of the tough task Boeing faces in ramping output to match pre-crisis expectations.
The planemaker delivered 30 planes last month, including 18 737s.
-B
MENAFN15012025000163011034ID1109092434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.