Boeing Records 35Pc Drop In 2024 Deliveries

Virginia, USA : Boeing delivered its fewest jets in years in 2024, a setback following a turbulent period marked by a two-month strike and production constraints due to a near-catastrophic incident.



The U.S. handed over just 348 aircraft, less than half of European rival Airbus SE's 766 deliveries, and a 30pc decline from the previous year. Boeing also secured 569 gross orders and 317 net sales, after accounting for cancellations, conversions, and a U.S. provision for at-risk deals.

Boeing faced a series of crises that started when a door-shaped fuselage panel blew out of an airborne 737 Max on Jan. 5, 2024, sparking investigations, a customer revolt and eventually a leadership shake-up. The planemaker slowed the pace of work in its factories to tackle defective or late-arriving parts from stressed suppliers in the months after the incident.



The planemaker was also delayed the resumption of production of its cash-cow 737 Max jet to December, a month after workers agreed to a deal that ended the crippling strike. That walkout halted production of virtually all its models, and required Boeing to retrain and re-certify its mechanics.



Only nine brand-new 737 Maxes rolled out the Renton, Washington plant last month, according to a Jan. 6 report by Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies, an indication of the tough task Boeing faces in ramping output to match pre-crisis expectations.



The planemaker delivered 30 planes last month, including 18 737s.

