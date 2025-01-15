(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embark on a journey of aviation excellence at the 12th USCAS, a distinguished platform tailored for manufacturers, operators, and aviation entities. Engage in strategic discussions, explore cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights into the evolving air taxi market.
Business Models and market Insights: Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market. Regional Dynamics and Industry Leadership: Uncover regional infrastructure developments shaping the future, tailor-made for leaders in operational excellence, visionary manufacturers, and financial professionals.
Join the Dialogue: Your participation is not only welcomed but encouraged. Join the 12th USCAS for a dynamic exchange of ideas, collective insight, and industry advancement. Elevate your role in shaping the future of aviation.
Agenda:
8.30 Registration
9.00 Welcome Remarks
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium
9.10 Investing in Business Aviation and New Challenges for 2025
Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity
9.40 Topic TBC
Forrest Owens, Esq., Principal, The Law Office of L. Forrest Owens
10.10 The Outlook for Fractional Ownership in 2025 and Beyond
Tom Chapman, Vice President, Aircraft Management Sales, Elevate Jet
10.40 Networking Coffee Break
11.10 Multi-Owner Structures: From Co-Owned to Fractional
John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach
11.40 Lessons that May be Learned from Failed Transactions and a Proposal for Owners of Aircraft and Yachts on the OFAC SDN List
Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services
12.10 Augment your Part 135 Revenue Stream
E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group
12.40 Networking Lunch Break
14.00 Things you Might not Know about International Operations
Craig (C.A.) Southerland, Chairman, Premium Aviation
14.30 Business Aviation and the IRS Examination Campaign
Tom Wagner, Senior Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax
15.00 The Importance of Maintenance Records
Larry Hinebaugh, Executive Director, Foundation for Business Aircraft Records Excellence
15.30 Topic TBC
Joe Zulueta, ASA, President, Aeronautical Systems
16.00 The Talent Acquisition Landscape in Business Aviation Today
Neil Engerran, Senior Aviation Recruitment Consultant
16.30 100% Electric Cold Jet Propulsion: Enabling Long-Range eVTOL and Fixed-Wing Aviation Solutions
Saul Tarazona, Co-Founder & CEO, eJet Aerospace
Speakers
Francisco Becerra , CEO, Corner Finance Derek Bloom , Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services Ricardo Carvalhal , Director, Sales Engineering, Embraer Executive Jets Tom Chapman , Vice President, Aircraft Management Sales, Elevate Jet John Copley , Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach Neil Engerran , Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing Larry Hinebaugh , Executive Director, Foundation for Business Aircraft Records Excellence E. Terry Jaramillo , President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group Soha Lupescu , Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jeff Ramsden , Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA), Ramjet Aviation Craig (C.A.) Southerland , Chairman, Premium Aviation Saul Tarazona , Co-Founder & CEO, eJet Aerospace Tom Wagner, Senior Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax Ryan Waguespack , Partner North America, JetQuity Joe Zulueta , ASA, President, Aeronautical Systems
For more information about this conference or if you would like to enquire about the conference on the 24th of January, visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109092161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.