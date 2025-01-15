Lindt, Sprüngli raises prices again in 2025 amid strong sales

(MENAFN) Swiss chocolate producer Lindt & Sprüngli announced on Tuesday that it plans to increase prices again in 2025, following robust sales last year, which demonstrated that price hikes had not dampened consumer demand.



The company had already raised prices by "mid-single" digits in 2024 to counter the rising costs of cocoa.



In a statement, Lindt noted, "The cocoa was volatile in the reporting year, with cocoa prices remaining at a historic high by the end of 2024."



The company explained that it had to adjust its pricing to absorb the high costs of cocoa and that further price increases would be necessary in 2025.



Lindt reported organic sales growth of 7.8 percent in 2024, totaling 5.47 billion Swiss francs (USD6 billion), surpassing the 5.45 billion francs analysts had forecasted.



Cocoa prices surged 161 percent last year, peaking at USD10,100 per tonne in mid-December before settling at USD9,165 by the end of 2024.



Looking ahead, Lindt expects organic growth of seven to nine percent in 2025, along with an improved operating profit margin.

