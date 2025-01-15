Turkey, Syria talk about enhancing media collaboration

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Mohamed al-Omar, the information minister of Syria's new administration, held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss enhancing cooperation and tackling disinformation.



Altun emphasized the importance of accurately conveying the perspectives of the Syrian people to the international community, as stated by Turkey’s Communications Directorate. He also stressed the need for a strong approach against disinformation, propaganda, and systematic falsehoods, offering Turkey’s support in this endeavor.



To foster cooperation, Altun proposed sending a technical team to Syria to further develop joint communication projects.



In response, al-Omar expressed Syria's intent to work closely with Turkey and said the country would model its communication strategies after Turkey’s successes. He also thanked Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people for their support during Syria's recent turmoil.



Al-Omar invited Altun to visit Syria to deepen the collaboration between the two nations.



This conversation took place amid significant developments in Syria, with a new administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa taking control after the ousting of Bashar Assad last month.

