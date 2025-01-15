Dataparser Adds Support For Collecting Microsoft Teams Custom Emojis And Reactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teams custom emojis and reactions can now be archived with DataParser. Capturing users' reactions along with chat content enables context in the Teams conversation.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4's DataParser , the leading connector for bringing third-party data into archives and eDiscovery systems, has enhanced support for the collection of Microsoft's Teams with capture of users' custom emojis and reactions. Microsoft Teams is the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365. The Teams service enables instant messaging, and calling, rich meetings, mobile experiences, and extensive web conferencing capabilities.

DataParser is continuously adding new features to supported data sources so end users can take advantage of valuable tools within their chosen collaboration platforms. The collection of current and historical reaction changes and custom emojis has been added to an already robust feature collection list for Microsoft Teams. Bringing reactions into an organization's archive, eDiscovery or storage system allows compliance teams to manage them with existing policies and procedures.

“Microsoft Teams is one of our most popular interfaces, so we are continuously adding new and custom requested features for our clients,” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education , Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to any archive or storage platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, MessageWatcher, AWS, Azure Blob and others. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Email Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4's Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4.com .

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party , Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4's leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

