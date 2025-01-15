Bitcoin Rebounds to $97,000 Amid Market Volatility and ETF Outflows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's price has surged to $97,014, marking a 2.21% increase in the last 24 hours. This rebound comes after a tumultuous period that saw the briefly dip below $90,000 earlier in the week. The total cryptocurrency cap now stands at $3.41 trillion, reflecting a 1.43% rise.



The recent price action follows a pattern of January volatility often observed in post-halving years. analyst Axel Bitblaze noted, "Bitcoin dumping in January has historically been a common occurrence in post-halving years. We all know what happened after the 2017 and 2021 dumps."



Several factors have contributed to Bitcoin' recent price movements. The release of lower-than-expected inflation data helped fuel the recovery, with the producer price index rising just 0.2% in December, below economists' forecasts of 0.4%. This positive economic indicator has bolstered investor confidence in risk assets like cryptocurrencies.







However, the market remains cautious ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release scheduled for January 15, 2025. This report is expected to provide crucial insights into inflation trends and could significantly impact Bitcoin's short-term trajectory.



ETF activity continues to influence the market. On January 13, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $284.19 million in net outflows, marking the third consecutive day of outflows. Fidelity's FBTC led with $113.64 million exiting the fund, while BlackRock's IBIT bucked the trend with an inflow of $29.46 million.

Despite the recent volatility, many analysts maintain a bullish long-term outlook for Bitcoin. Tom Lee from Fundstrat predicts Bitcoin could reach $200,000 to $250,000 by the end of 2025. However, he suggests that the cryptocurrency might need to experience a correction to around $70,000 before making new highs.



The crypto market is also closely watching developments related to the incoming Trump administration's crypto policies, which could have significant implications for the sector. Investors are optimistic about potential pro-crypto stances that could further boost adoption and market growth.



As Bitcoin navigates these complex market dynamics, it continues to demonstrate resilience. The cryptocurrency's ability to quickly recover from dips suggests underlying strength, but caution remains warranted in this volatile asset class. Investors are advised to focus on Bitcoin's long-term potential while being prepared for short-term fluctuations.







