Axis Communications launches state-of-the-art products at Intersec Dubai 2025, including AI-powered block cameras built on ARTPEC-9 SoC

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE – 14/01/2025 – Axis Communications, the leading manufacturer of network security and surveillance solutions, will be showcasing several new and existing product offerings at Intersec Dubai 2025, including a pair of next-generation AI-powered block cameras built on the company’s latest system-on-chip (SoC), ARTPEC-9.



The product line-up includes:

• Multidirectional cameras with PTRZ functionality that are ideal for expansive outdoor areas and can monitor four different areas (AXIS P3747-PLVE and AXIS P3748-PLVE Panoramic Cameras).

• License plate recognition cameras that enhance traffic surveillance and forward smart city initiatives (AXIS Q1800-LE License Plate Camera and AXIS Q1800-LE-3 License Plate Verifier Kit).

• A 48-port switch for larger security installations, optimised for efficient network management (AXIS D8248 Managed PoE++ Switch).

• Multi-door network controllers that deliver complete control for up to eight doors while simplifying installation and minimising complexity (AXIS A1710-B and A1810-B Network Door Controller).



Intersec Dubai, which commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is taking place from 14 to 16 January. It brings together security, safety, and fire protection industry stakeholders from around the world to explore the latest trends, experience new innovations, and confront the industry’s leading challenges.



“Intersec has historically served as the optimal platform for us to show what’s possible and how Axis continues to innovate with our comprehensive solutions portfolio. These products and others represent our consistency in delivering added value to our customers, as well as the progress we’ve made in delivering results that lead to a smarter, more secure, and more sustainable world,” said Ettiene Van Der Watt, Regional Director for Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa at Axis Communications.



Unmatched performance, built for the future: AXIS Q1728 and Q1728-LE Block Cameras

Featuring a standardised design and built to accommodate various types of enclosures, the AXIS Q1728 and Q1728-LE Block Cameras deliver 4K resolution at 60 fps and include an extremely low-light sensitive sensor, making them ideal for monitoring areas with challenging lighting conditions. Both cameras are available in two variants with a choice of lenses. The AXIS Q1728-LE, ideal for outdoor locations, features a built-in wiper and front window with a carbon nanotube film heater, helping to guarantee quality images under any environmental circumstance.



A major feature of the cameras is their ability to respond to future changes and deliver value throughout their lifecycle. Built on ARTPEC-9, Axis’s brand-new SoC, the cameras offer accelerated performance with the option to run AI-powered analytics applications on the edge. The cameras come pre-installed with AXIS Object Analytics, enabling operators to detect, classify and track humans and vehicles.



Key features include:

• Superior 4K image quality

• A versatile design to fit most enclosures

• Outdoor readiness with built-in wiper

• Next-generation AI-powered analytics

• Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault



Multiple viewpoints, powered by analytics: AXIS P3747-PLVE and AXIS P3748-PLVE Panoramic Cameras

Ideal for expansive outdoor areas, the AXIS P3747-PLVE and AXIS P3748-PLVE Panoramic Cameras are capable of monitoring four different areas. The P3747-PLVE offers four channels with 5 MP per channel, while the P3748-PLVE offers four channels with 8 MP per channel. Both cameras feature day/night functionality and, thanks to 360° IR illumination and Forensic WDR, deliver clear images regardless of light conditions. Both cameras also feature extended PTRZ functionality, enabling operators to adjust their positions without having to physically handle them.



The AXIS P3747-PLVE and AXIS P3748-PLVE are also capable of running powerful analytics on the edge thanks to a DLPU (deep learning processing unit), delivering valuable metadata and facilitating convenient and efficient search capabilities for live and recorded video.



Key features include:

• Four channels with up to 8 MP per channel

• PTRZ (pan, tilt, roll, zoom) functionality

• Support for edge analytics

• 360° IR illumination

• Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault



Redefining traffic surveillance: AXIS Q1800-LE License Plate Camera and AXIS Q1800-LE-3 License Plate Verifier Kit

Built to help law enforcement agencies and city managers improve road safety and enhance traffic surveillance, the AXIS Q1800-LE License Plate Camera is available preconfigured to capture license plates at speeds of up to 250 km/h (155 mph). The camera is fully compatible with edge- or server-based LPR (license plate recognition) software from leading third-party vendors. Meanwhile, the AXIS Q1800-LE-3 License Plate Verifier Kit includes everything in one device, requiring minimum setup and ensuring easy installation.



Both cameras are capable of covering distances of up to 100 metres (328 feet) during daylight and up to 50 metres (164 feet) in darkness. Thanks to being built on the Axis open platform, they can be integrated easily with VMS (video management software) systems and support a wide range of third-party applications.



Key features include:

• A purpose-built system for license plate recognition

• The ability to read license plates at speeds of up to 250 km/h (155 mph)

• A capture range of up to 100 metres (328 feet)

• Compatibility with third-party software

• A robust design for challenging weather conditions



Open the door to new possibilities: AXIS A1710-B and AXIS A1810-B Network Door Controllers

Boasting a compact backbone and centralised installation design, AXIS A1710-B and AXIS A1810-B Network Door Controllers can control up to eight doors and include support for up to 16 OSDP (open supervised device protocol) readers and 16 locks. These compact barebone devices offer a smaller footprint design than most door controllers on the market. They’re designed for centralized installation with Axis and third-party cabinets, for instance, in security rooms. Thanks to built-in lock power management, they simplify complex installations. Additionally, the connectors are color-coded for easy cable management.



Furthermore, they can be used together with AXIS Camera Station Secure Entry or partner solutions to provide a scalable, all-in-one video and access control management system.



Key features include:

• Full control capability for up to eight doors

• Onboard support for up to 16 OSDP readers and 16 locks

• Centralised control and simplified installation

• OSDP verification for secure reader communication

• Built-in cybersecurity features (Axis Edge Vault)



Upgraded network efficiency: AXIS D8248 Managed PoE++ Switch

Designed to support larger security installations, the AXIS D8248 Managed PoE++ Switch includes 48 PoE ports and is an ideal complement for other Axis solutions like the AXIS Camera Station S12 Series. The switch includes four SFP+ ports that allow operators to connect the device to their backbone switch, enabling high data traffic volumes on the network. Additionally, its unique web graphic user interface provides operators with a complete and convenient overview of their network, allowing for effective device management.



Key features include:

• 48 PoE ports and 4x 1G/10G SFP+ ports

• 8 ports offering up to 90W per port

• IEEE 802.3af -at and -bt + Axis High PoE compliance

• Easy installation and configuration



Reliable detection and verification: AXIS Q1972-E Thermal Camera

An optimal solution for enhanced protection, the AXIS Q1972-E Thermal Camera offers high-resolution thermal imaging in a bullet form factor. This camera delivers actionable insights to support decision-making as well as improve security and operational efficiency. The camera comes with AXIS Motion Guard, AXIS Fence Guard, and AXIS Loitering Guard preinstalled for proactive surveillance and is available with AXIS Perimeter Defender for AI-based functionality.



Key features include:

• High-resolution thermal detection and verification.

• Lens options available

• Flexible mounting options

• Support for powerful analytics





