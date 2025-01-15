The Witcher Season Three Is Officially In Production

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Production on the third season of Netflix's The Witcher has now officially begun. Prior to the release of Season 2 back in late 2021, had already previously confirmed that it would be creating a third season in the future.

While reports have circled in the early part of this year associated with the filming dates for The Witcher Season 3, Netflix has now confirmed that work on the next slate of episodes for the series has kicked off.

Divulged on social this morning, Netflix announced that Season 3 of The Witcher is in the process of filming.“Season 3 of [The Witcher] is now in production – we've been waiting for this family reunion!”

Netflix said in the caption of the tweet that it shared on Twitter. In addition to this message, it also posted an image from the show's set that featured Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra all sitting around and chatting with one another.

To go along with this confirmation, Netflix also released a new description of what The Witcher Season 3 will have in store. That description reads as follows:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yenneder leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever.”

