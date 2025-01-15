Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces targeted the infrastructure of Lviv region.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"During the morning attack, enemy missiles were detected in the region. By now, they no longer pose a threat. The enemy targeted the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine as a whole," Sadovyi stated.

He confirmed that, as of now, no emergency power outages have been implemented in Lviv.

Earlier on the morning of January 15, a nationwide air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to a massive missile attack by the Russian forces. Emergency power outages were applied in several regions.