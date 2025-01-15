29,999,999,950 LTSC Transferred To Bluegrace Energy Bolivia Administrative Escrow Digital Wallet On Jan 10, 2025, At 05:46:24 AM UTC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mr. Jean Bilala, Executive Chairman of Letscoin, stated that he is ready to proceed to the final step of the conversion of LTSC vs USDT. The contractual obligation and settlement of this placement will be done in parallel with the confirmation of the global carbon credit offset buyers.

When asked about the exit buyers' confirmation and the demand for this carbon credit offset, Dr. Thana Balan, the co-founder of LTSC, answered that the business is comprised of users that require carbon offsets. Given the global implementation of utilizing carbon credits to offset carbon footprints, this assists global businesses in achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

This process is ongoing, and it is a mandatory requirement that every industry producing a sizeable carbon footprint balances its carbon output with offsets. Industries such as airline operators, mining, oil & gas refining, and processing companies are all fully engaged. Any business that has a carbon footprint will need carbon credit offsets to operate in the very near future.

Regulations are already in place globally, which are implemented and followed. Letscoin is not alone in becoming the digital currency facilitator for this transaction. Associate, Kyoto Transformation Xchange (KTX), is developing a carbon credit tokenization system. This will include creating the system to identify measures and justify the value of the carbon footprint of all industries, land, agro facilities, reserve Amazon mapping, and more.

During their recent R&D technology meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, KTX introduced rocket science and AI drone facility owners to collaborate and execute their mission of being the associated partner of LTSC.

The achievement of LTSC being the digital exchange medium connecting the trade of carbon credit offsets between providers and the end buyer is an important move to the stability and sustainability of LTSC in the digital stablecoin race globally.

LTSC has structured the "payment gateway" algorithm, generated automatically, which will become a user-friendly online application that can be adopted by any level of basic digital competency. Dr. Thana's team has the mission to implement plans to facilitate local exchange trading for goods and services that is easily accessible by using the complementary currency programs.

With the adoption of agriculture and forestry lands in Indonesia, Africa, and South America under the agro and carbon footprint mapping, significant milestones have been achieved.

When asked about the execution schedules, Dr. Thana said the execution will be divided into various sectors:



Preservation of carbon footprint

Trading of carbon offset Digitalization of carbon footprint and data management

"Our main focus will be completing the exit sales of the current contract with Bluegrace/LTSC/USDT for the 3 billion metric tonnes of carbon credit offsets. End buyers' confirmation has been obtained for the tabletop meeting with Bluegrace, which has been requested for Jan 20, 2025, in Europe."

LTSC believes this meeting will be a great achievement and herald the completion of all the contract commitments signed on Jan 1, 2025, to the executors and the global carbon exchange market.

SOURCE Letscoin (LTSC)