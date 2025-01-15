US Sanctions Take Shine Off Pakistan's UN Seat Glory

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Pakistan's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), marking the eighth time it earned the rotational designation, should have been cause for celebration.

Instead, the milestone arrived under the shadow of fresh US sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program. The juxtaposition of these events underscores the complex and often contradictory dynamics of Pakistan's international relations and raises critical questions about the future trajectory of the nation's global standing.

Securing a non-permanent seat on the UNSC is no small feat. It signals international recognition of Pakistan's contributions to global peacekeeping, its advocacy for developing nations and its role as a regional power capable of fostering dialogue in conflict-ridden areas.

However, the US decision to impose sanctions under its Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) framework casts a dark shadow over these achievements. The sanctions, purportedly aimed at curbing proliferation risks, challenge Pakistan's narrative as a responsible global partner.