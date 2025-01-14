The Return Of Chinatown Mysteries With Detective Chinatown 1900

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Blockbuster Legacy

Since its debut, the Detective Chinatown franchise has redefined Chinese New Year cinema, creating a "suspense storm" in the festive season. Its meteoric rise is reflected in its record-breaking numbers:



Detective Chinatown 1: 800 million RMB

Detective Chinatown 2: 3.4 billion RMB Detective Chinatown 3: 4.5 billion RMB

These milestones solidify Detective Chinatown as China's most iconic suspense-comedy IP, bringing together audiences of all ages with its signature blend of mystery and humor.

Unraveling Mysteries Across Borders

At the heart of the series are Qin Feng, the prodigious young detective, and his eccentric uncle Tang Ren, whose unconventional methods and comedic chemistry have become fan favorites. Together, they've solved bizarre cases across the globe, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats while delivering endless laughs.

With Detective Chinatown 1900, the story ventures back in time to the bustling Chinatown of 1900s San Francisco. Reimagining Qin Feng and Tang Ren in fresh roles, the film explores a gripping new case, bringing a historical twist to the beloved franchise.

A Global Celebration of Mystery and Comedy

Detective Chinatown 1900 is set to release on January 29 , aligning with the Chinese New Year. The film will premiere across major international markets, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, distributed by CMC Pictures. This marks another significant step in bringing Chinese cinematic brilliance to a global stage.

