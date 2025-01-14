Russia-China Partnership Key To Global Stability: Lavrov

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Jan 15 (NNN-TASS) – The relationship between Russia and China is essential to maintaining global stability, at a time of rising tensions around the world, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov said, yesterday, in his annual press conference.

He noted that the Russia-China partnership is one of the main stabilising factors in modern international relations.

Lavrov said Washington and its allies from the North Atlantic Alliance are attempting to heighten global confrontations and hostilities, sowing discord and creating divisions across Europe and elsewhere.

The foreign minister noted, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is currently deepening ties with the Eurasian Economic Union, which aligns with the Belt and Road initiative.

“The international significance of our cooperation, partnership and our future plans is immense, and I am convinced that these plans will be realised,” Lavrov said.– NNN-TASS