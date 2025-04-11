Promo Of First Single Rama Rama From Chiranjeevi’S ‘Vishwambhara’ Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The makers of director Vassishta's eagerly awaited magnum opus, 'Vishwambhara', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, have now released a promo for the first single from the film 'Rama Rama'.

UV Creations, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to release the promo. It wrote,” This Hanuman Jayanthi, let us all turn Ramadoothas and sing the glory of Lord Rama. #Vishwambhara First Single #RamaRaama promo out now!Full song out on 12thApril 11:12 AM. Music by the Legendary @mmkeeravaani. Lyrics by 'Saraswatiputra' @ramjowrites. Sung by @Shankar_Live. Choreography by @shobimaster, @lalithashobi master. Mega mass beyond universe."

It may be recalled that the makers have already announced that the film's first single will be released on April 12.

The promo shows the single to be a foot-tapping number, set to tune by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani.

As expected, the promo suggests that 'Rama Rama' will be a devotional number. Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics for the song.

The promo shows Chiranjeevi surrounded by a number of children dressed as Hanuman, with a grand statue of Lord Ram in the background. The actor is seen carrying a child, who is dressed as Hanuman.

Director Vassishta, who made an indelible mark with his blockbuster debut 'Bimbisara', has left no stone unturned into making Vishwambhara a grand spectacle. The director has already made it evident that he considers this film to be his most ambitious and prestigious project to date.

The film features a star-studded cast, with Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath taking on key roles. Kunal Kapoor plays a pivotal character in the film.

The film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu, while AS Prakash is the production designer. Editing for the film is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and Santhosh Kamireddy, while dialogues in the film have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Sushmita Konidela has designed the costumes in the film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer, Vishwambhara, has been eagerly awaited ever since its makers released a teaser, which provided a glimpse into the mesmerizing world crafted for the film.

Directed by Vassishta, the film has been produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner.