K’Taka Congress To Stage Protest On April 17 Against BJP’S Janakrosh Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) Karnataka Congress has decided to stage a protest on April 17 at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the BJP's state-wide Janakrosh Yatra.

Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, declared that, "On April 17 (Thursday), we are staging a protest under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and secretaries are also participating in the protest."

He said that all MLAs and ministers will be requested to attend the programme, and party functionaries will also take part.

"The further plans of protest at the district and taluk levels will be announced later. Since all of us were out of state for three days, the announcement was made today. This will be 'Janakrosh Yatra' against the Union government, which has caused the inflation of all essential commodities,” he said.

Commenting on the state-wide Janakrosh Yatra by the BJP, Shivakumar said: "I want to convey to my BJP friends that they should stage Janakrosh Yatra against the BJP government at the centre. Since they took over in 2014, the prices of all essential commodities have shot up. The prices of diesel, petrol, cement, vehicles, televisions, and other products have gone up two to three times.”

He said that the BJP is highlighting the hike in the price of milk, adding that the price has been hiked to help the farmers as the rates of cattle feed have doubled.

“The water prices were not hiked for 10 years, and a decision had to be made in the wake of a rise in power tariff and salary bills in the concerned department. All essential commodities, including gold and silver, have increased when compared to 2014. The common man has not been able to take one Mangalsutra,” he said.

He said that the cost of a small vehicle has been doubled, adding that earlier, there were no maintenance charges for the bank accounts.

“The people could have kept Rs 5 in their accounts, and their accounts would have been active. The sole reason behind the price hike is the policy of the Union government. The BJP should protest against the centre,” he said.

He further criticised BJP leaders R. Ashoka and B.Y. Vijayendra, saying they only notice the state government's hike in milk prices but ignore that the price hikes are the result of the central government's own actions.

“The very day the BJP launched its yatra, the Union government increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 each and LPG by Rs 50. It's like a 'gift' sent to their yatra. People should hear the public's outcry over this. BJP should put up a board saying their yatra is against the central government,” he said.

He said that on Wednesday, crude oil prices dropped by 4.23 per cent, yet the central government did not reduce fuel prices.

“The base cost of petrol is Rs 42.60 per liter, but it is sold at Rs 103, earning the government Rs 60 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 91 with Rs 43 as profit. About 60 per cent of the cost of petrol and diesel is due to taxes,” he said.

He pointed out that milk prices in Karnataka are among the lowest in the country - Rs 42 per liter.

“In Kerala, it's Rs 52, Gujarat Rs 53, Delhi Rs 55, Maharashtra Rs 52, Telangana Rs 58, Assam Rs 60, Haryana Rs 56, Rajasthan Rs 50, Madhya Pradesh Rs 52, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Rs 56,” he said.