IPL 2025: Vipraj Was Brilliant Against RCB, He's A Great Find For Delhi Capitals, Says Aaron

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron has heaped praise on emerging all-rounder Vipraj Nigam, calling him a "great find" for Delhi Capitals after his all-round brilliance helped DC to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025.

Speaking on JioStar after the match, Aaron highlighted Nigam's dual impact with both bat and ball and the growing importance of domestic talent in a tournament often dominated by overseas stars.

"Vipraj was brilliant tonight, he's a great find for Delhi Capitals. He's contributed with the ball and, as we've seen, can be destructive with the bat too. Going forward, he's great value for the investment Delhi Capitals made in him. We need more domestic players like him to step up in the IPL and help take their teams over the line," said Aaron.

Nigam's performance was a continuation of what is becoming a compelling storyline for Delhi Capitals this season - their underrated Indian core. Against RCB, he finished with 2 for 18 in four overs, including the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli and teamed up with Kuldeep Yadav, who bagged 2 for 17, to choke RCB's middle order. The duo bowled a combined 23 dot balls, restricting Bengaluru to just 163/7, despite an early onslaught from Phil Salt and Kohli.

DC's spinners - Axar Patel, Kuldeep and Nigam - have now firmly established themselves as one of the strongest spin trios in the competition. Their ability to bowl across phases, combined with Axar and Nigam's all-round capabilities, gives KL Rahul's team enviable balance.

While Delhi's middle order continues to deliver - thanks in no small part to Rahul and the in-form Tristan Stubbs, who has now produced back-to-back match-winning knocks - their top-order issues remain.

As noted by experts Sanjay Bangar and Piyush Chawla on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, the lack of consistent starts from the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel is one of the few concerns in an otherwise well-rounded setup.

"Good bowling attack, they still have some issues at the top of the order," Bangar observed. Chawla added, "They look like a good balanced side, but there is always scope for improvement... the fast-bowling department and early wickets are areas to work on."

Despite some struggles up front - McGurk averages just 11.50 across four innings - DC's strength has been their ability to adapt and bounce back. KL Rahul's flexible role in the batting line-up has added to their versatility, especially in the absence of du Plessis in the previous game.