M7 Announces Chaumet Tiara Project And Winner Aisha Alattiya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums and M7, in partnership with Maison Chaumet, recently announced Aisha Alattiya as the winner of the exclusive tiara project commissioned by Alfardan Jewellery and Qatar Museums.

Building on the legacy of the 'Chaumet & Nature' jewellery exhibition held in Qatar at M7, this groundbreaking initiative invited artists and designers from the MENA region to craft one-of-a-kind tiaras that merged their cultural heritage with Chaumet's fascination with the natural world. Alattiya's winning design will be crafted by Chaumet's skilled craftsmen in their workshop, before being presented at M7, marking a significant milestone in the creative's journey.

This opportunity aligns with M7's mission to foster connections and encourage knowledge exchange between local communities and global brands. Open to jewellery designers, architects, product designers, and artists in applied and decorative arts from across the MENA region, it attracted more than eighty applications. Eleven designers were short-listed to participate in an exclusive masterclass led by Chaumet's Creative Studio Director, Olga Corsini, at M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion and tech. After the masterclass, three finalists including, Aisha Alattiya, an artist and jewellery designer; Zahia Albakri, an architect and fashion designer; and Alanoud Al-Ghamdi, an artist and calligrapher, were shortlisted for a unique opportunity to visit Chaumet's workshop at Place Vendôme in Paris.

Maha Ghanim Al Sulaiti, Director of M7, expressed her support for this initiative, saying,“Through this project, we have witnessed how design can tell powerful, meaningful stories. Maison Chaumet embodies the art of honouring heritage through design, and Aisha's winning design is a testament to both her artistic talent and the beauty of celebrating one's cultural roots through storytelling. We hope this initiative will inspire designers and creatives to join future M7 opportunities and programmes.”

Alattiya's winning design, the“Houbara Haven Tiara,” is inspired by Qatar's natural landscape, pearls, and rich cultural heritage. The tiara tells a captivating story, beginning with the discovery of the resilient Awsaj plant, which thrives in the harsh desert environment. Its fruit, reminiscent of pearls, with delicate white and purple blossoms, is known for its medicinal properties, while the plant's intertwined branches, traditionally used to craft embroidery spindles, form the tiara's intricate foundation. The design also celebrates Qatar's falconry tradition, with the exquisite piece evoking the refuge the Houbara bird finds within the branches during hunting season.

Speaking about the initiative, Ali AlFardan, President of Alfardan Jewellery and Vice Chairman of Alfardan Group, said“At Alfardan Jewellery, we take great pride in supporting this initiative led by M7, which nurtures emerging talent and bridges cultural heritage with contemporary creativity. The Tiara Design Project stands as a testament to Maison Chaumet's rich heritage and commitment to excellence, and we are delighted to stand alongside them in this project, celebrating craftsmanship, innovation, and the enduring artistry of fine jewellery.”