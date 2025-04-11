Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Twinning Moment With Kareena In A Cute Childhood Picture

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) In a heartwarming post, Karisma Kapoor took to social media to celebrate her special bond with sister Kareena Kapoor.

Although she missed National Siblings Day on April 10, Karisma shared a delightful throwback photo of the two sisters, showcasing their inseparable connection. In the sweet image, little Karisma and Kareena can be seen twinning in matching outfits, sitting and eating together. Needless to say, the two look as cute as buttons in this childhood photo.

The actress captioned the picture,“Missed National Siblings Day yesterday – Always Twinning, Winning, and of course Eating together! #SiblingLove.” The post highlighted their close relationship not just as sisters but also as lifelong friends who enjoy each other's company to the fullest.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love, celebrating the Kapoor sisters' strong bond. One fan commented,“2 cuties in one frame.” Another said,“Haha! Childhood is the ground state of human existence, just so pure, unperturbed, and full of potential energy, waiting to evolve into higher excited states through the interactions of experience and time.”

The two sisters are very close and are always vocal about their love for each other. They often share their photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond. Karisma and Kareena have been very open about their strong bond, frequently expressing their affection for each other in public.

Last year at an event in Kolkata, Karisma had opened up about her deep bond with her sister, Kareena, sharing how she's always been protective of her. The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress expressed how Bebo has always had a strong, independent personality, even from a young age. She noted that Kareena always knew exactly what she wanted.

Karisma also shared how much she admires Kareena as an idol. She remarked, "My grandfather's legacy and his contributions behind the camera have always inspired me. But I also look up to Bebo for her strength. She kept working throughout both of her pregnancies, and that shows how truly resilient she is.”