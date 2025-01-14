Church Of God In Christ General Assembly Votes To Return The Holy Convocation To St. Louis, Missouri For 20262028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Church Of God In Christ Holy Convocation, St. Louis, MO in 2019.

- Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delegates of the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC ) General Assembly, the legislative body of the nation's largest Pentecostal denomination, voted during a special session on Monday, January 13, 2025, to hold the 2026-2028 Holy Convocation in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Holy Convocation, COGIC's largest annual convention, serves as a sacred gathering for worship, teaching, and fellowship, drawing tens of thousands of delegates and attendees from around the globe. This decision marks the denomination's return to St. Louis, where the event was successfully held from 2010 to 2019 following its historic 110-year tenure in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We are excited to return the Holy Convocation to St. Louis, a city that warmly embraced our church for a decade,” said Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard , leader of the Church Of God In Christ.“St. Louis provided us with the infrastructure, hospitality, and resources necessary to host this significant gathering. While Memphis will always be the spiritual home of the Church Of God In Christ, we are grateful for the opportunity to broaden our reach and continue making an impact in St. Louis.”

The Holy Convocation returned to Memphis in 2021 and has been held there for the past three years. In 2025, the convention will take place in Memphis once more before transitioning to St. Louis for the 2026–2028 period.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and local leaders have expressed enthusiasm about welcoming COGIC delegates and the significant economic impact the event brings. Past conventions in St. Louis generated millions of dollars in revenue for the city and bolstered its tourism and hospitality industries.

COGIC remains steadfast in its mission to spread the gospel, serve communities, and create transformative experiences for its members and attendees. The Holy Convocation plays a vital role in that mission, as it gathers believers from all walks of life to worship, learn, and grow together.

For more information about the Church Of God In Christ and the Holy Convocation, please visit .



About the Church Of God In Christ

The Church Of God In Christ is the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world, with 13,000 churches in 105 countries and millions of adherents. Founded in 1907, COGIC has been a beacon of faith, community service, and spiritual empowerment for more than a century.

