Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Stocks Close Mixed

2026-01-29 07:28:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: European stock indices closed mixed Thursday, amid a wave of profit-taking by several of Europe's largest companies.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 1.35 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 607.16 points.

Germany's DAX index also declined, dropping 529.55 points, or 2.13 percent, to close at 24,293 points.

Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 index rose 4.68 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at approximately 8,071 points.

Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 17.33 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 10,171 points.

MENAFN29012026000063011010ID1110671195



The Peninsula

