Energy Truce: Zelensky Welcomes Trump's Pledge To Help Shield Ukrainian Cities From Winter Attacks

The Ukrainian President wrote about this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“An important statement by President Trump about the possibility of providing security for Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during this extreme winter period,” Zelensky noted.

The President emphasized the importance of energy for the lives of Ukrainians and thanked partners for their support.

“Power supply is a foundation of life. We value the efforts of our partners to help us protect lives. Thank you, President Trump!” Zelensky stressed.

He added that discussions on these issues took place during meetings in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented,” the President assured.

Zelensky also underscored the importance of de-escalation steps for ending the war.

“De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to shell Ukrainian cities for a week during periods of extreme cold.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine