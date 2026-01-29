Qatar Health Congress 2026: HMC Director-General Highlights Commitment To World Class Specialised Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), HE Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi affirmed that the corporation places the provision of specialised healthcare services that meet the highest international quality standards at the forefront of its priorities, noting the institution's success in developing advanced treatment pathways across key specialties like cancer care, cardiology, stroke, and trauma and emergency services.

This came during his opening address at the Qatar Health Congress 2026, held in the presence of the Minister of Public Health, HE Mansoor bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud and with the participation of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals, experts, and decision-makers, to discuss ways and prospects for advancing the quality of healthcare, enhancing patient safety, and improving the patient experience.

The Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation said that the corporation's vision extended beyond providing treatment alone to facilitating patients' access to services through the expansion of digital solutions, such as the Lbaih app and the expansion of virtual consultations, to ensure that healthcare is closer to the community and more responsive to its needs and aspirations.

The Qatar Health Congress 2026, which runs for three days, is regarded as an academic platform that seeks to draw a comprehensive roadmap for a fundamental transformation in the patient experience. The conference agenda also reflects an ambitious vision aimed at narrowing the gap between diagnosis and treatment, showcasing the latest rapid diagnostic technologies that ensure immediate medical intervention, and ultimately building an integrated care model for patients with chronic diseases that guarantees precise and comprehensive follow-up.

The scientific discussions at the congress review the best clinical practices in the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and the development of practical strategies to enhance patient safety and reduce medical errors, alongside the updating of emergency protocols and the management of infectious diseases.

Its sessions also explore innovative approaches to providing specialised psychological support and integrated care for patients and the injured arriving from the Gaza Strip, reflecting the inclusiveness and advancement of healthcare services.

A series of intensive workshops were held at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center at HMC before the launch of the congress. Participants underwent realistic simulation training aimed at enhancing efficiency in handling complex medical procedures, reflecting the corporation's role in adopting the latest techniques in continuing medical education.

Qatar Health Congress 2026 is considered a strategic platform that brings together local and global expertise to chart a roadmap for a sustainable healthcare system, reaffirming Hamad Medical Corporation's commitment to building a resilient healthcare system that innovates, responds to change, and consistently places people at the heart of its priorities.