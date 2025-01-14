Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3214575 LONDON -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and his accompanying delegation arrived in Scotland, the UK, at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

3214580 KUWAIT -- The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting at the conventions hall at the Amiri Airport under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

3214607 CAIRO -- Kuwait's Ambassador in Cairo Ghanem Al-Ghanem has commended the Arab Parliament's role in defending just Arab causes, most notably the Palestinian cause.

3214578 CAIRO -- KUNA Deputy Director General for Administrative, Financial and Communications' Affairs Mohammad Al-Mannai discussed with Editor-in-Chief of Middle East News Agency (MENA), Ahmad Kamal ways to enhance media cooperation and exchange of expertise.

3214616 KUWAIT -- The 29th edition of the International Handball Federation (IHF) 2025 Men's World Championship kicked off Tuesday with Austria beating Kuwait 37-26, in the co-hosted tournament by Croatia, Denmark and Norway, along 32 participating countries. (end)



mb







MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109090797