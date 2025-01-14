YEYIAN GAMING Shines At CES 2025 With Groundbreaking Gaming Pcs And Hardware Launches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YEYIAN extends its heartfelt appreciation to the media, partners, and influencers who visited its booth and provided invaluable feedback. These meaningful collaborations and engagements continue to inspire YEYIAN's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that combine power, style, and performance, meeting the evolving demands of the global gaming community.

Below are the groundbreaking product launches introduced at

CES 2025, further showcasing YEYIAN's dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for every gamer.

Gaming PCs



The ELARA Gaming PC is a standout option for gamers seeking a premium experience. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM 7 9700X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super, it delivers stunning visuals and lightning-fast performance. With YEYIAN Avance 240INY AIO cooling, 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory, and 1TB M.2 SSD PCIe Gen.4 storage, the ELARA is built for immersive and uninterrupted gameplay.

The GEMINI PRO Gaming PC is built for demanding gamers. The AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X processor, 7 ARGB fans, and 360 AIO cooling make it a powerhouse for gaming and creative tasks.

The MIRAGE X WHITE Gaming PC combines sleek aesthetics with powerful performance. It features the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 285K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super for uncompromised speed and style.

RADIANCE Gaming PC: Powered by the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 265KF, the RADIANCE boasts 6 ARGB fans, a Z890 Wi-Fi motherboard, and advanced cooling to handle intense gaming sessions effortlessly. SCORPIO Gaming PC: Designed for value and efficiency, the SCORPIO features the AMD RyzenTM 5 7600X, B650 Wi-Fi, and 32GB DDR5 memory, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Gaming Monitors



ProAct FV234 34" Gaming Monitor : WQHD 180Hz display with a 1ms response time and 92% DCI-P3 color accuracy for vivid visuals.

ProAct Super 27" Monitor : A 27" Fast IPS monitor with an astonishing 540Hz refresh rate designed for esports enthusiasts.

27" Mini-LED Monitor : A 4K HDR1000 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 97% DCI-P3, delivering stunning clarity for immersive gameplay. Avance 40" Curved Monitor : Featuring WUHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio, this monitor offers an ultra-wide, immersive experience.

Cooling Products

Avance Infinity 360 AIO Liquid Cooler : Offers whisper-quiet cooling with 25dB(A) max noise , U-shape fin design, and compatibility with Intel and AMD processors.

Peripherals and Accessories



ProAct P3 Mechanical Keyboard : A tri-mode mechanical ergonomic keyboard with hot-swappable OUTEMU Red switches for complete customization.

UltraPulse Gaming Mouse : Weighing only 40g, this mouse delivers precision with an 8000Hz polling rate and customizable DPI settings up to 52,000. Mastery GLA45 Mousepad : Engineered for seamless mouse movement with a smooth glass coating, waterproof design, and anti-slip stability.

"CES 2025 was an incredible opportunity to showcase our bold vision for the future of gaming," said Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING. "Our cutting-edge product lineup, spanning a full range of gaming PCs and advanced hardware, underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting the ever-evolving demands of the global gaming community."

YEYIAN GAMING extends heartfelt gratitude to the gamers, customers, channel partners, and influencers who visited its booth at CES 2025. The community's support and enthusiasm testify to their shared passion for pushing the boundaries of gaming technology.

The success at

CES 2025 has further reinforced YEYIAN's dedication to delivering solutions that meet the gaming industry's evolving needs. With valuable insights from this year's event, the team is excited to continue innovating and is already preparing for an even more groundbreaking showcase at the next CES.

YEYIAN GAMING remains committed to collaborating with industry leaders and the gaming community to shape the future of gaming experiences worldwide.

CES 2025 Marketing Assets

Product specifications: click here

Product photos: click here

