Amazon Invests $5 Billion In Mexico, Boosting Digital Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) announced a $5 billion in Mexico on January 14, 2025. The company aims to expand its cloud computing services and support the country's digital transformation.



Paula Bellizia, Amazon's Vice President for Latin America, revealed the plans at a press conference. The investment will span 15 years and focus on building data centers in Querétaro.



Amazon Web Services (AWS ) will launch its Mexico (Central) Region, comprising three Availability Zones. This move will allow local businesses to store data and run applications within the country.



Bellizia emphasized the investment's impact on Mexico's economy. She projected it would add $10 billion to the country's GDP over the investment period. The company expects to create an average of 7,000 full-time jobs annually.



The expansion aligns with Mexico's goal to become a digital hub in the Americas. It follows similar moves by other tech giants in the region. Google announced plans for its first Mexican data center in July 2024.







AWS highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in driving economic growth. The company estimates AI adoption could contribute $19 billion to Mexico 's GDP by 2030. This prediction reflects the increasing demand for data processing capabilities worldwide.

Amazon's Strategic Investment in Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attended the announcement, signaling government support. The Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, praised the investment's potential to boost innovation and digital inclusion.



Amazon addressed environmental concerns related to data centers. The company stated its new facility would use air cooling and not require ongoing water use. This approach considers the region's water scarcity issues.



Beyond infrastructure, AWS plans to invest in community development and workforce training. The company will launch a $300,000 AWS InCommunities Fund in Querétaro. It also aims to train 130,000 individuals in cloud computing by the end of 2024.



This investment marks a significant vote of confidence in Mexico's digital future. It positions the country as a key player in the global tech ecosystem. The move is expected to accelerate Mexico's digital transformation and economic growth in the coming years.

MENAFN14012025007421016031ID1109090456