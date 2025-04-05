Lop Gandhi, Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Babu Jagjivan Ram On Samta Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday paid homage to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, which is also observed as Samta Diwas across the country.

The day commemorates the life and contributions of the veteran freedom fighter, socialist icon, and champion of social justice.

Marking the occasion, LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with several senior Congress leaders, visited the Babu Jagjivan Ram memorial to offer tributes to the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Taking to X, LoP Gandhi posted, "Respectful tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram ji on his birth anniversary. Babu ji dedicated his entire life for the rights of the deprived, the exploited and Dalits. He strengthened the democratic and constitutional values of the country by strengthening their rights and participation."

"His thoughts and struggles will always inspire us," he added.

Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, also expressed his reverence on the occasion, stating on X, "On Samta Diwas, heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter, pioneer of social justice and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram ji on his birth anniversary."

Kharge further noted, "The great hero of equality, Babu ji fought selflessly for justice and for the uplift of the weak, oppressed and backward sections of society and made an unforgettable contribution towards strengthening parliamentary democracy."

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is also Babu Jagjivan Ram's daughter, paid homage and spoke to IANS about the relevance of Samta Diwas.

"Samta means everyone should be equal. There's a lot of inequality and discrimination in this country. So, when we celebrate Samta Diwas, we send a message not just to the nation but to the entire world -- that the feeling of discrimination among people must end," she said.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar also emphasised Babu Jagjivan Ram's enduring legacy and told IANS, "Babu Jagjivan Ram's legacy lies in how he uplifted people from the marginalised sections of society. His role in the Samta Andolan (Equality Movement) has been truly pioneering."

Babu Jagjivan Ram fondly remembered as 'Babuji', was one of India's most influential Dalit leaders and a key figure in shaping post-Independence Indian politics.

Throughout his life, he advocated for the rights of the downtrodden and worked tirelessly to dismantle caste-based barriers, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.