ICMR Launches Study To Establish India’S First Early Warning System For Zoonotic Spillovers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Amid a global surge in bird flu cases, including in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday launched a first-of-its-kind scientific study to detect zoonotic diseases that could spill over from birds to humans.

The ambitious study will focus on the critical intersection of human, bird, and forest health, and help establish India's first early warning system for zoonotic spillovers.

It will be conducted in select bird sanctuaries and wetlands across Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

“Just as a strong radar system is essential for timely and precise action, robust surveillance systems are critical for early detection and containment of emerging health threats,” said Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR.

"Scientific departments have a pivotal role in developing innovative tools and advancing research to strengthen these surveillance 'radars' which can be implemented in a programmatic manner," he added.

The study aims to develop a real-time surveillance model to detect and diagnose zoonotic diseases in bird sanctuary workers and nearby residents.

It will also involve periodic sampling of birds and environmental specimens to screen for emerging pathogens, utilising advanced diagnostic tools like Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for the early identification of novel infections.

Establishing an early warning system for zoonotic spillovers will enhance the country's preparedness to respond to potential public health threats.

Dr. Ranjan Das, Director, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stressed the need to understand the mechanisms and drivers responsible for zoonotic spillovers. This will enable "timely and coordinated actions”.

"Strengthening surveillance at the human-animal-environment interface will significantly enhance India's preparedness for future outbreaks,” Das added.

The study will leverage the One Health approach to monitor the health of both human populations and migratory bird species, as well as the environment in which they coexist.

The comprehensive research project involves collaboration between multiple ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Health, and Agriculture.

The initiative comes at a time, when a two-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh, died after contracting the H5N1 bird flu virus after consuming raw chicken. The case marks India's first death from the virus since 2021.