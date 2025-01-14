IMHANS Brings Mental Health Support Home Via Video Calls

This move comes after around two years after launching an online consultation service in J&K.

This initiative is part of the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) program.

An official at IMHANS Srinagar said the facility enables patients to consult trained professionals via video calls from the comfort of their homes. The video consultation system is also equipped with a prescription generation feature, allowing patients with mental health challenges to seek and avail of necessary treatment conveniently.

Patients can access this service by dialling 14416 between 10 am to 2 pm, Monday to Friday, every week, the official said, adding that both male and female mental health experts are available for video consultations, and those struggling with mental health issues can benefit from this service.

The official said the initiative is particularly beneficial for those hesitant to seek treatment due to the social stigma associated with mental health issues.“Such facilities aim to bridge the gap for those avoiding treatment due to stigma or other barriers,” he said.

He said that the number of patients seeking mental health treatment is just the“tip of the iceberg” and the initiative aims to reach a broader population.“During winter, patients from remote and far-flung areas often cannot visit healthcare facilities due to blocked roads. This service offers them the opportunity to access treatment from their homes,” he added.

In 2023, the renowned research journal 'The Lancet' published a paper on Kashmir's telepsychiatry efforts.

Under the NTMHP, Tele-MANAS provides free, round-the-clock telepsychiatry services through the Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Nationally Actionable Plan through States (Tele-MANAS) and a mobile app called 'MANAS Mitra.'

Officials highlighted that the high volume of audio calls demonstrates not only the significant demand for mental health services but also public acceptance of Tele-MANAS.

The introduction of video consultations is expected to deliver cost-effective and comprehensive mental health services to underserved populations in the region, addressing a historically neglected area in J&K.

Doctors emphasized the dual impact of the Tele-Mental Health Service.

Quantitatively, they said, 74,000 people have sought mental health support, making it the second-highest number in the country and showcasing the“service's societal acceptance.”

