North Korea Launches New Missile Towards Sea Of Japan
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched an
"unidentified projectile" towards the Sea of Japan,
According to estimates, it could be a ballistic missile.
The agency later noted that the South Korean military had
recorded the launch of several suspected short-range ballistic
missiles from the DPRK.
According to Seoul, the launch took place at around 09:30 local
time (04:30 Baku time) from the area of the city of Kangye in
Chagang Province, directed towards the Sea of Japan.
"The armed forces are strengthening surveillance in case of
additional launches, exchanging information with the United States
and Japan, and maintaining full readiness," the Joint Chiefs of
Staff said.
According to South Korean estimates, the missiles flew about 250
km and landed in the Sea of Japan. The acting President of South
Korea, Vice Premier Choe Sang Mok, stated that the launch of
ballistic missiles violates UN Security Council resolutions.
It is worth noting that the first launch occurred on January 6,
involving the latest hypersonic ballistic missile.
Commenting on the successful test, North Korean leader Kim
Jong-un stated that the goal of developing a new hypersonic missile
was self-defense. On January 9, Russia's permanent representative
to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, noted that the joint
military exercises conducted by the United States, Japan, and South
Korea near the DPRK's borders constitute a systematic violation of
international law.
The growing frequency of missile tests by North Korea and
escalating tensions in the region are drawing international
attention. The launches are a reminder of the fragile security
situation on the Korean Peninsula, where geopolitical rivalries and
military exercises continue to fuel instability. North Korea's
military activities, including its focus on hypersonic missile
development, remain a source of concern for neighboring countries
and the global community.
