North Korea Launches New Missile Towards Sea Of Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched an "unidentified projectile" towards the Sea of Japan, Azernews reports.

According to estimates, it could be a ballistic missile.

The agency later noted that the South Korean military had recorded the launch of several suspected short-range ballistic missiles from the DPRK.

According to Seoul, the launch took place at around 09:30 local time (04:30 Baku time) from the area of the city of Kangye in Chagang Province, directed towards the Sea of Japan.

"The armed forces are strengthening surveillance in case of additional launches, exchanging information with the United States and Japan, and maintaining full readiness," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to South Korean estimates, the missiles flew about 250 km and landed in the Sea of Japan. The acting President of South Korea, Vice Premier Choe Sang Mok, stated that the launch of ballistic missiles violates UN Security Council resolutions.

It is worth noting that the first launch occurred on January 6, involving the latest hypersonic ballistic missile.

Commenting on the successful test, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated that the goal of developing a new hypersonic missile was self-defense. On January 9, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, noted that the joint military exercises conducted by the United States, Japan, and South Korea near the DPRK's borders constitute a systematic violation of international law.

The growing frequency of missile tests by North Korea and escalating tensions in the region are drawing international attention. The launches are a reminder of the fragile security situation on the Korean Peninsula, where geopolitical rivalries and military exercises continue to fuel instability. North Korea's military activities, including its focus on hypersonic missile development, remain a source of concern for neighboring countries and the global community.