Learning Through Laughing With Ric.Today From January 15 On Simplitv

Learning through laughing with RiC from January 15 on simpliTV



Munich, January 14, 2025 - Good news for all families and children in Austria! RiC, the new digital service from RiC TV, will launch on simpliTV on January 15. With RiC, we offer an exciting and varied edutainment program for children and their families - secure, ad-free and available around the clock. RiC: The new learning on simpliTV RiC is an innovative learning and educational channel specially developed for families. The channel combines entertaining elements with high-quality educational content and opens up new opportunities for young viewers to discover the world in English in a fun way. From science to history to foreign languages, RiC offers a variety of educational formats that excite and amaze both children and parents. simpliTV: Three strong channels for families and children

With RiC, RiC TV and Fix&Foxi TV, simpliTV now offers three exclusive European channels for the whole family. SimpliTV stands for easy access to high-quality television and offers a perfect and entertaining platform that introduces children to a wide range of content in an age-appropriate way. Fix&Foxi TV : Fun adventures with the iconic cartoon foxes and other popular series for the whole family. RiC TV : The well-known family channel with safe and always RiChtig cool content. RiC : The new learning channel that offers education and fun for young viewers around the clock: Learning English through laughing! Quote from Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of YFE “We are very pleased to introduce RiC on simpliTV. With RiC, we are expanding our offering with a unique learning channel that conveys knowledge to children in a playful way and gives parents the security of knowing that their children can consume and enjoy high-quality and age-appropriate content. Together with RiC TV and Fix&Foxi TV, simpliTV now offers an unbeatable package for the whole family.” Quote from Philipp Dainese, Managing Director of simpliTV “With simpliTV, we not only want to make television easily accessible to all Austrians, but also offer them the greatest possible variety of content. We are all the more pleased that our youngest and smallest viewers in particular now have another option to watch entertaining content tailored to their needs with RiC. And the focus on learning is equally pleasing for parents.” RiC TV: Frequency change and new program RiC TV, the popular family channel with RiC the Raven as its testimonial and thus the“big brother of RiC”, has also evolved. Following a frequency change, the channel can now be received around the clock. Viewers who have not yet carried out the channel search should do so as soon as possible so as not to miss any highlights. Since 1 January 2025, the successful animation series The Fairly OddParents has been an integral part of the program. Why a channel search is worthwhile RiC TV not only offers a high-quality and age-appropriate entertainment program but also provides a safe TV room for children. With popular formats such as The Fairly OddParents, Donkey Kong and many other series and films for the whole family, there's sure to be no time for boredom.





About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

About RiC

RiC is the English-language learning channel of Your Family Entertainment AG, which is specially designed to teach children and young people English in an entertaining way. With a mix of educational programs and entertaining content, RiC supports language acquisition in a playful way and is aimed at families who want to introduce their children to the English language at an early stage. About simpliTV:

simpliTV ist der Spezialist für TV-Unterhaltung in Österreich und bietet seit 2013 für jeden das richtige Fernsehen – egal ob über Antenne, SAT oder Streaming. Die Produkte ermöglichen einen unkomplizierten Zugang zu Fernsehen, Entertainment und Information. Dank integriertem Streaming ist simpliTV nicht nur am TV-Gerät, sondern auch mobil über Smartphone, Tablet oder Laptop ohne Zusatzkosten empfangbar. simpliTV ist die Marke, unter der die simpli services GmbH & Co KG (simpli services) ein breites Angebot an TV-Produkten vermarktet. simpli services ist ein Unternehmen der ORS-Gruppe. For more info:

