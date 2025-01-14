Global Energy Leaders To Convene At India Energy Week 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 14 (KNN) India is set to host a major international that will bring together more than 20 energy ministers and 90 chief executives from around the world.



The India

Energy Week, scheduled for February 11-14, will serve as a for addressing critical challenges facing the global energy sector, according to details revealed at a news conference on Monday.

Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain announced that the event will highlight India's recent policy and regulatory reforms while presenting solutions to worldwide energy challenges.



The conference, organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, is expected to draw an impressive attendance of over 70,000 delegates from 120 countries, alongside 700 exhibitors.



Ten nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Russia, will maintain dedicated country pavilions at the event.

The conference agenda will focus on seven strategic themes that encompass the current priorities of the energy sector: collaboration, resilience, transition, capacity, digital frontiers, innovation, and leadership.



This comprehensive approach reflects the event's ambition to address both immediate challenges and long-term transformation in the global energy landscape.

