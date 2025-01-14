Al-Kaabi Takes Part In Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of State for Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi took part in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 on Tuesday. A global sustainability platform, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is being held on January 14-18 under the patronage of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The event aims to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress. It brings together public and private sector decision-makers, and civil society representatives to discuss how to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, collaboration, and impactful solutions.

