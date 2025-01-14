Qatari Entrepreneur Highlights Value Of 'People's Community' In Driving Economic Prosperity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An that prioritises a“people's community”, where collaboration and mutual support are essential, promotes not only venues for value creation but also implies that thriving communities have the potential to generate widespread prosperity, a veteran Qatari entrepreneur has said.

Speaking as the guest of honour of the inaugural 'Tech Startup Community Awards' hosted by Startup Grind Qatar, Mansoor bin Khalifa al-Thani, chairman of MBK Holdings, underscored the value of building a robust community within the country's tech startup community.

Sheikh Mansoor said:“In the term 'startup community', the most important word is community because it centres on people. The people element is essential; everything we do aims to enable and support one another.”

He also said:“Technology serves to help people and make things easier. A startup is fundamentally a problem solver, dedicated to creating innovative solutions. Therefore, community is a critical element.

“I envision a future where the community drives the economy and focuses on the people's economy. This perspective means that community is not just a source of value; it can also generate prosperity for humanity.”

The 'Tech Startup Community Awards' was designed by Startup Grind Qatar to honour the remarkable achievements of individuals and startups that drive innovation and growth in Qatar's tech ecosystem.

Focused on celebrating community success, the initiative aimed at bringing visibility to the efforts of those who contribute to building a thriving entrepreneurial landscape, a statement from Startup Grind Qatar emphasised.

The following entrepreneurs and startups received awards in diverse categories: Innovation Café founder Ramzan al-Naimi, 'Community Builder of the Year'; EBAN GCC ambassador and board member Marcel Dridje, 'Mentor of the Year'; innovation and entrepreneurship trainer Emad Saif, 'Startup Trainer of the Year'; Tenn, 'Tech Disruptor of the Year'; Tatami, 'Idea Stage Startup of the Year'; SkipCash, 'Growth Stage Startup of the Year'; Qatar Development Bank, 'Most Value-added Investor'; Adeer Solutions founder & CEO Reema al-Kuwari, 'Female Founder of the Year'; and Wqtah, 'Breakthrough Startup of the Year'.

Sheikh Mansoor added:“I am a strong believer in building communities, and I want to thank everyone who contributes to fostering this community. I look forward to collaborating more and working together to enhance our community.

“When people ask what differentiates Silicon Valley from others, I say it's not about the system or the location-it's about the community. It's about the kind of people who drive the system and make everything happen.”

