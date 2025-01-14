Visit Qatar Hosts First Arabia Luxury Travel Show In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar recently hosted the inaugural Arabia Luxury Show, bringing together more than 160 luxury travel agents and operators to showcase Qatar and the wider Middle East as a hub for premium tourism.



The event, which began on January 12 and set to conclude Wednesday, aims to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading luxury destination in the Middle East.



Participants include luxury tour operators and Meetings, Incentives, and Exhibitions (MICE) agents from key markets, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and the Baltic States.



More than 50 hotels, destination management companies, and tourism boards from across the region, including Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey and the Indian Ocean, took part in the four-day event.



The show featured a comprehensive agenda, including two days of one-on-one B2B meetings to facilitate important business engagements. The last two days were dedicated to networking events between buyers and exhibitors.



In a press statement, Visit Qatar CEO Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi said:“This event aligns with our strategic vision to expand Qatar's footprint in the global luxury tourism sector while strengthening our presence in key markets”.



The 2025 Arabia Luxury Travel Show covered key themes including luxury travel, as well as Doha's appeal as a family-friendly destination. The successful hosting of this event underlines Visit Qatar's commitment to advance the country's visibility as a global luxury hub, further solidifying the objectives of the Qatar Tourism Strategy.



The participants had the opportunity to explore Qatar, visiting its vibrant souqs, world-class museums, immaculate desert, immersing themselves in the rich culture, and marveling at the stunning skyline.



Qatar-UAE Super Cup organising body signs pact with Visit Qatar



The Organising Committee of Qatar-UAE Super Cup announced Tuesday the signing of a sponsorship agreement with Visit Qatar, to support the tournament's 2nd edition, which will kick off Thursday and feature eight clubs from both countries. Being the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar aims through this sponsorship to enhance its role in supporting sports and promoting Qatar as a leading global destination. Marketing and Operations Executive Director at the Organizing Committee Nasser Al Hajri expressed his happiness with this strategic partnership, describing it as a significant contribution to the continued success of the tournament, which enjoys wide public attention in both countries.

