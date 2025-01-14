Collette Has Best Year In 107-Year History, Shares Top Trending Destinations For 2025

"Small group Explorations tours have seen incredible growth over the past four years," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President & CEO of Collette. "Not only do we want to support this growth, but we want to propel it to an entirely new level. We've been designing these small group journeys since 2008, allowing travelers to experience destinations in ways that aren't always possible with larger groups. These aren't just our Classic tours with a limit on group size. All Explorations itineraries are tailored specifically to take advantage of the lower number of travelers. This means more intimate excursions, unique accommodations, and a variety of local transportation modes reflection of each region."

One of the fastest growing new tours is "Namibia and South Africa: Epic Landscapes and Wildlife ," which explores Etosha and Kruger National Parks. The 16-day itinerary features safari game drives, a journey through the Namib Desert, home to the world's largest sand dunes, a drive along the Skeleton Coast, an area where shipwrecks are plentiful, and a home-hosted dinner with a Capetonian family. Departures as early as May 16, 2025 are available for booking with prices starting at $8,009 USD pp.

"Collette understands the effects that overtourism has on locals in over loved destinations," Leibl-Cote added. "Travelers are always going to want to see the top attractions in each region, but not every tour has to focus on them, which our design team takes this into account when building new itineraries."

Hidden gems, like Crete, have risen towards the top of travelers' wish lists over the past year.

"Gems of Greece" will showcase the islands of Naxos and Crete starting in 2025. The relaxed pacing of the tour features three nights in Athens, three in Naxos, two in Heraklion, Crete, and then three in Chainia, Crete. Highlights include a sailboat excursion around Naxos and the surrounding Koufonissia Islands, connecting with the mission of Shedia Home, a café and artists' workshop in Athens that supports its community, and a local cooking lesson at a Cretan co-op cafe. Travelers can book seats on "Gems of Greece" for departures as early as June 7, 2025, with prices starting at $5,249 USD pp.

"Travelers are flocking to explore South America with Collette's Explorations tours," said Jeff Roy, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Collette. "Collette's 'Essential South America" gives travelers a taste of all the region has to offer. Mendoza is the heart of Argentina's wine country and many people don't know it's actually a desert region."



"Essential South America" guides travelers from Santiago, Chile, through Argentina's wine regions, to Buenos Aires. Along the way, they'll handpick ingredients at Santiago's central market to use in a Chilean cooking class and later learn to tango during a traditional dance class in Buenos Aires. They'll also have plenty of time to relax and unwind during wine tastings and vineyard tours in Mendoza. Travelers can book seats on "Essential South America" for departures as early as September 4, 2025, with prices starting at $4,699 USD pp.

Collette is heading to Albania for the first time ever in 2025 with its new "The Balkans: From Coastal Croatia to Legendary Greece" tour.

"Albania is one of Europe's fastest-growing travel destinations," explained Leibl-Cote. "Over the past few decades, more travelers have shown increased interest in exploring the region's breathtaking mountain ranges and scenic coastlines. This tour not only enables them to do that, but also offers the opportunity to learn about Albanian folklore, centered around heroism, mountain spirits, and the legendary "Shqiponja," a powerful eagle symbolizing freedom."



Collette takes advantage of the smaller-maximum group size of 24 travelers with tailored experiences like a home-hosted dinner in Sarajevo, a private boat tour through the unique scenery of Boka Bay, and an overnight stay at a farm in Karanac. The tour's impact moment comes at the Sarajevo Tunnel of Hope, where travelers meet a Sarajevo Siege survivor. More intimate experiences like this are what makes Explorations special. Travelers can book seats on "The Balkans: From Coastal Croatia to Legendary Greece" for departures as early as June 9, 2025, with prices starting at $5,399 USD pp.

