Lower Appoints Former Redfin Executive Adam Wiener As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today , Lower

is

announcing the hiring of trailblazer Adam Wiener as its new president. Wiener will lead Lower's technology, marketing, data science, and direct-to-consumer sales organizations. He will focus on growing Lower's brand, both and offline, and oversee the development of LowerOS, Lower's proprietary to dramatically improve the lending experience for borrowers and loan officers.



Wiener graduated from Stanford in 2002 and cut his teeth working in program management for Microsoft's SQL Server division. In 2007, he left Microsoft for Redfin, a technology-powered real-estate company, helping to lead the business through its IPO in 2017 and on to nearly $1B in revenue in 2023.



Over his 16-year career at Redfin, he led Redfin's marketing and growth initiatives, generating over $100B in real estate transactions. He also founded and ran their mortgage and title businesses and culminated his career there as the president of real estate services, leading a nationwide sales organization with over 3,000 real estate agents and sales support professionals.

"There are few executives in our industry that have successfully leveraged both technology and the human touch to build a game-changing company, and Adam is one. What he did at Redfin is nothing short of amazing, and we are excited for him to work with our already talented team to make Lower the best platform for consumers and the loan officers they work with," said Lower CEO and Co-Founder Dan Snyder.

Wiener states, "Joining the team at Lower was a no-brainer. The company's impressive growth over the last 12 months when the overall mortgage market has been in a funk speaks volumes about the strength of Lower's business. Lower's investment in cutting-edge technology with its commitment to world-class customer service positions it for explosive growth in the years to come. I am thrilled to work with Lower's leading mortgage voices to accelerate that growth."



Lower is a multi-channel, digital home finance company, backed by Accel, SoFi, and Veritex Bank. It is the 28th

largest lender nationally, and operates an online consumer-direct channel, offline retail channel, and third-party origination platform servicing mortgage brokers and other fintech platforms who supplement their core offerings with Lower's mortgage-origination capabilities.



SOURCE Lower, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED