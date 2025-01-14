POLARIS RELEASES NEW PURPOSE-BUILT ADDITIONS TO THE 2025 ATV LINEUP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Polaris is at the forefront of rider-driven innovation and continues to enhance riding experiences so owners can tackle the outdoors with confidence," said Brandon Kraemer, Vice President of Product Portfolio of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "From mudding to trail riding, these models deliver purpose-built features that give riders the opportunity to experience next-level power, control, and performance."

Sportsman 850 and XP 1000 Mud Edition

Mud and trail-tested, riders can tackle the mud with reliable features and key updates with the 850 and XP 1000 Mud Edition.

Key Features:



NEW! Sealed LED headlights delivers brighter lighting and prevents water and mud intrusion

NEW! Pro Armor MUD XT 2.0 tires offer superior traction and durability to get through thick mud

Sealed clutch intake protects clutch components from water and mud intrusion in deep mud

Industry leading 13.5" ground clearance to rise above rough terrain and deep mud High and Low mud-specific transmission maximizes torque, delivering more power to your tires for effortless navigation through thick mud

The 850 comes in Titanium Metallic and the XP 1000 comes in a new Onyx Black with Performance Red Accents colorway, with models starting at $12,499 MSRP. To learn more about the 2025 Mud Editions, visit here .

Scrambler 850

The Scrambler 850 is engineered for exhilaration, delivering next-level power, comfort and control.

Key Features:



NEW! LED lighting for added style and superior visibility in low-light riding conditions

78 HP ProStar engine delivers instant acceleration and power to tame tough terrain

Sport-tuned Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) delivers a smooth ride and confident cornering 11.5" of ground clearance to rise above obstacles and tough terrain

The Scrambler 850 starts at $12,999 MSRP.

Scrambler XP 1000 S

Built for thrill seekers, the new Scrambler XP 1000 S is the ultimate performance machine to conquer tough trails with confidence and control.

Key Features:



NEW! LED lighting for added style and superior visibility in low-light riding conditions

89 HP ProStar engine delivers heart-pounding power and acceleration for quick takeoffs

Industry-Exclusive 55" width for added control and stability in rough terrain and technical trails Walker Evans 3-Way adjustable shocks deliver an advanced shock package for more confident ride and handling

The Scrambler XP 1000 starts at $17,999 MSRP.

Sportsman Touring 850 and XP 1000

The new Touring 850 and XP 1000, designed to go the distance with premium performance and passenger seating, allows riders to tackle the trails together.

Key Features:



NEW! Steerable pod and LED headlights for added style and superior low-light visibility

Integrated passenger seat with handle grips and ergonomic backrest for comfort and versatility Class-leading 6 gallons of integrated storage to bring gear and supplies for the adventure

To learn more about the complete 2-Up lineup, visit here . The Sportsman Touring 850 and XP 1000 starts at $13,799 MSRP.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.



