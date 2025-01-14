(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Computing market is estimated at US$1.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.64% to attain US$7.08 billion by 2030.

The quantum computing market will experience expansion during the forecasted period due to various variables including the government investing in quantum technologies by providing subsidies as well as collaborating with private organizations and corporations. Additionally, the advanced quantum technologies used in large-scale optimization are also rising for multiple sectors for faster quantum algorithm performance results.

Government investments and partnerships with private companies aimed at digitization support.

Governments around the world recognize the vital significance of quantum innovation, which has the potential to revolutionize different businesses. Major ventures are being made in quantum research and advancement, supporting the improvement of new equipment, programs, and algorithms. Government initiatives have been set up to cultivate advancement and maintain innovative administration. Collaborations between governments and private companies can quicken the improvement and commercialization of quantum computing applications. Governments are given subsidizing, infrastructure, and expertise, whereas private companies contribute their innovative capabilities and market information.

Moreover, governments are spending majorly on quantum computing innovation, which reflects the growing demand for the technology. For instance, in November 2022, The German Aerospace Center (DLR) called for proposals for the improvement of quantum computing with solid-state spins. The initiative focuses on constructing models of quantum computers over four years. The primary sub-project aimed at a transportable demonstrator for preparation was aimed to be completed by 2023. The second sub-project was to create and construct a model of a quantum processor based on solid-state spins. The framework is extended to 50 qubits or more over several phases. The venture, which ran for three and a half years, focused on progressing quantum innovation and digitalization.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet announced the approval of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) on 19th April 2023, costing Rs. 6,003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31. The mission objective is to propel scientific and mechanical R&D, make a dynamic QT environment, and quicken QT-led economic development. The mission focuses on creating intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1,000 physical qubits in 8 years utilizing stages like superconducting and photonic innovation.

This could also lead to better quality computing solutions getting developed due to more strategic collaborations happening by major players and organizations. As an example of this, a high-level team from Finland visited the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune in December 2022 to explore potential areas and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the following thematic segments on quantum technologies, HPC-quantum integration, and applications. Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software and Service

6. QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Premises

6.3. Cloud-Based

7. QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Manufacturing

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. IT & Telecom

7.7. Energy & Power

7.8. Others

8. QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

8.3. Computational Chemistry

8.4. Drug Design & Development

8.5. Cybersecurity & Cryptography

8.6. Financial Modelling

8.7. Logistics Optimisation

8.8. Others

9. QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.6. Asia Pacific

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES



IBM

Microsoft

Quantum Computing Inc.

Intel Corporation

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Quix Quantum

Alpine Quantum Technologies

ORCA Computing

Rigetti & Co

Google

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies IQM Finland Oy

