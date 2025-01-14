Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Catheter Bag Pouch (CNC-1036)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband has a stomach catheter, and he needed a better way to securely hold a leg or larger night catheter drainage bag in place," said an inventor, from

Hayesville, N.C., "so I invented the CATHETER BAG POUCH. My design prevents the drainage bag from continually sliding down the leg and pulling on the tubing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to secure a catheter drainage bag in place. In doing so, it prevents the drainage bag from moving or pulling on the insertion point. As a result, it reduces pain, and it increases comfort. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men and women who have various types of catheters.

