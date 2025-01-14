Lebanese President Calls For Smooth Formation Of New Government

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 14 (IANS) Lebanon's newly-elected President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday called for the smooth formation of a new to send positive messages to the international community.

"No obstacles should be put in the way of forming the government for a simple reason: We have great opportunities today that must be exploited. We should also send positive messages to the international community that Lebanon is capable of governing itself, implementing reconstruction transparently, and building a state we all aspire for," the President said.

Aoun made these remarks during his meeting with a delegation from the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, according to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun highlighted reconstruction as the very first priority of his administration, saying he would start visiting countries to request assistance in rebuilding the country which newly emerged from nearly 14 months of deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The President also called for the unity of all sects. "No component in this country must have an advantage over another. Lebanon is a state for all. If a component is broken, all of Lebanon will be broken," he stressed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun, Lebanon's former army chief, was elected president on January 9. His victory marked the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in the country.

On Monday, Aoun appointed Nawaf Salam as Lebanon's Prime Minister and tasked him with forming a new government.

Salam vowed on Tuesday vowed to start a new chapter in the country, local TV channel Al Jadeed reported.

"The time has come to start a new chapter rooted in justice, security, progress, and opportunities so that Lebanon becomes a country of freedom and equal citizenship," Salam said in his first remarks as Prime Minister at Baabda Palace in capital Beirut.

The Prime Minister-designate highlighted the dire need for reconstruction efforts after the nearly 14-month deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which devastated civilian homes and infrastructures.

"A large part of our people still have their homes and institutions destroyed, and we must rebuild the villages in the Bekaa region, the south, and the capital Beirut. Reconstruction is a commitment," he said.

Salam also pledged to implement the UN Resolution 1701. "We must work hard to fully implement Resolution 1701 and force the enemy's complete withdrawal from the last inch of our lands," he said.