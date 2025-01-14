Quitters Unite: Myfitnesspal Wants People To Say Yes To Quitter's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Most people have already abandoned their new year's resolutions but MyFitnessPal is helping people quit differently - by saying no to giving up

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- By the second Friday in January most people have already thrown in the towel when it comes to their new year's resolutions, including those health-related goals, so much so that it's been dubbed Quitter's Day. Perhaps they've already experienced a setback or slipped up, and don't see the point in continuing. But that's exactly what

MyFitnessPal wants you to do this Quitter's Day - give up, giving up.

Instead of perfection, MyFitnessPal is stressing the importance of progress while celebrating the small wins as a more sustainable path to reach health goals in the new year. Whether aiming to lose more weight, eat more protein or cut back on alcohol, tracking with MyFitnessPal can help members reach their goals1.

The need for a realistic approach to weight loss is evident. A recent MyFitnessPal survey2 revealed that 81% of respondents who had dieted unsuccessfully in the past attributed their failure to the diet being too restrictive.

"An all-or-nothing approach often-times set you up for failure, and that's mostly because it doesn't take real-life into account–

there are going to be times when you opt for the side of fries instead of the side salad, and that's okay," explains board certified family medicine physician, social media influencer, and MyFitnessPal Scientific Advisory Council member, Doctor Mike Varshavski. "Instead of self-criticizing, or worse - giving up entirely - just track it, adjust and keep moving forward. It's not about one meal - it's about finding balance over the day, week, or month - and just making progress."

For a dose of real talk and encouragement, you can find

tips and recipes from comedian and actor, Adam Devine , who has partnered with MyFitnessPal and shared his personal journey using the app to get healthier following the birth of his son. By adopting a progress over perfection mindset, Adam has decreased his weight while increasing his protein intake and energy with the help of an app that offers nutrition tracking for real life.

So for those who have already experienced a setback, or perhaps are just getting a later start on setting those goals for the new year, embrace Quitter's Day in 2025 and resolve to quit quitting.

The free MyFitnessPal app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play .



About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the

App Store and

Google Play store. To learn more, visit

or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

1

For example, members who log their food for just four days within their first week are seven times more likely to make measurable progress toward their weight loss goals than those who don't

2

December 2025 survey of 2000 US respondents, aged 18+

SOURCE MyFitnessPal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED