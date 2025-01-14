Apprio Wins Best In Business Award For Revenue Cycle Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modern Healthcare Selects Company as Top Player of Customer-Focused Automation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare and solutions, today announced it has earned Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award – Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for its automation solutions.

The award, which is featured in the December issue of the magazine, recognizes Apprio for helping clients improve the efficiency of operational processes, eliminate re-work, streamline operations, and allow human capital to be deployed for tasks requiring higher cognitive abilities.

“We are excited to win this prestigious Modern Healthcare award,” said Kali Durgampudi, Apprio president.“We enable our customers to see impactful improvements within core RCM functions, advancing key metrics while allowing them to reallocate staff to conduct more meaningful work.”

Apprio delivers custom RCM automation solutions for more than 50 hospitals, helping them streamline operations, decrease costs, and improve patient and employee satisfaction. In 2023, Apprio's RCM solution processed 2.1 million transactions, eliminated 75 million process steps, generated tens of millions in cash savings, addressed $6.7 billion in claims, and saved nearly 380,000 work hours.

“This recognition is a testament to our pursuit of excellence in RCM and our continuous push to automate healthcare processes,” Durgampudi said.“It exemplifies how our dedicated team of experts work to bring automation to hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide.”

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor of a large consultancy and the cost structure and client focus of a nimble partner, Apprio delivers value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America's largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 50 private hospitals.

