Dsfederal Awarded OASIS+ GWAC IDIQ Contract

The Women-Owned Small Business will offer its full range of services in the Management and Advisory, and and Engineering domains

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSFederal, a leading provider of data science and digital solutions, is pleased to announce its award of the One Solution for Integrated Services ("OASIS+") Governmentwide Acquisition Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity ("GWAC ID/IQ") contract. Under this contract, DSFederal will be eligible to provide its services within the Management & Advisory, and & Engineering domains.

"This award reflects DSFederal's reputation for providing trusted, effective, and innovative solutions that help meet and solve the growing demands and challenges of Federal clients through vehicles like OASIS+" said Sophia Parker, Owner & CEO of DSFederal.



Expanded Opportunities to Make a Positive Impact

Recipients of the OASIS+ GWAC contract are eligible to provide a wide range of services to Federal agencies within their respective domains. DSFederal's inclusion in the contract's Unrestricted, Small Business, and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) pools will enable the company to offer critical services in multiple areas.



Management and Advisory : DSFederal will provide consulting and advisory services to Federal agency operations, leveraging business intelligence, interactive dashboards, and data-driven decision making to enhance overall performance and efficiency. Technology and Engineering : DSFederal will deliver advanced technology solutions and support, including IT support services (ITSS) and Drupal web development, driving innovation and enabling the modernization of Federal systems and infrastructures.

This award reflects DSFederal's commitment to providing effective, data-driven solutions that meet the unique needs of the Federal government. With its technical expertise combined with a successful history of delivering federal project solutions, DSFederal is well-positioned to support a wide range of federal initiatives across both established and emerging areas.

About DSFederal

DSFederal provides transformative technical solutions and strategic support for the Federal Government and for HHS. Our highly specialized data science team, deep public health expertise combined with a broad technology skillset and partnerships with innovative organizations in the private sector help us to connect the dots between data and people, delivering impactful insights with real-life applications.

Our firm is ISO 9001, 20001, 27001 certified and CMMI Level 3 for service and development, proving our commitment to consistently high-quality standards and ensuring customer satisfaction. Our highly experienced professionals partner with 50+ federal clients across more than 80 projects. Our people are united by one mission – to improve human life through transformative solutions.

