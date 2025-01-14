UCC To Be Implemented During Sankranti's Uttarayani Festival, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state during the auspicious phase that has stated with Makar Sankranti.

The date for the UCC's launch will be announced this month, as the training of personnel to implement the law on the ground is in the final stages, said the chief minister.

"Uttarayani festival, which is being celebrated all over the country today by different names like Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal or Bihu, marks the beginning of the auspicious phase when all good things can be done. Implementation of the UCC is also an auspicious thing. It will be done this month during Uttarayani," Dhami said.

"Training of personnel to implement the law on the ground is in its final stages. You will soon get the good news," he added.

Introducing a Uniform Civil Code was a major pre-poll promise made by Dhami before the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won to storm to power in the state for a second consecutive term.

Dhami made the announcement on Tuesday on the sidelines of a campaign meeting held in the Cantt area in Dehradun in view of the forthcoming urban local body polls to be held in the state on January 23.

"People have decided to establish a triple engine government in Uttarakhand by voting for all BJP candidates contesting the urban local body polls. We are getting overwhelming support of people wherever we are going to campaign for the party,” Dhami said.

"I am sure, they will definitely give their blessings to the party nominees once again," he added.

He also expressed gratitude for Uttarakhand being chosen to host the National Games and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to inaugurate the grand event on January 28.