Iran’s Minister of Industry to lead economic delegation to Belarus

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, is set to lead an economic delegation to Minsk, Belarus, on January 15 for the 17th Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee meeting. This high-level event, according to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), will take place over two days, January 15 and 16, and will be co-chaired by the industry ministers of both nations.



The discussions will center on strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, agriculture, investment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and private sector collaboration. The goal is to further enhance bilateral economic and trade ties between the two countries. The meeting will culminate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the respective industry ministers.



During the visit, Minister Atabak will hold talks with Belarusian Prime Minister and other senior officials to explore avenues for deeper collaboration. As part of the agenda, the Iranian delegation will also inaugurate the Iranian Trade Center in Belarus, which is expected to play a key role in facilitating trade and economic exchange.



Trade between Iran and Belarus reached approximately USD38 million in the past eight months, with Iran’s main exports being agricultural and petrochemical products, according to Akbar Godari, Director General for Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia at TPO. The last session of the Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran in October 2023.

