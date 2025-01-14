Hormel Foods Chairman, President And CEO James P. Snee To Retire At End Of Fiscal Year

Bill Newlands, the Board's independent lead director, said, "On behalf of the entire board of directors, we extend our gratitude to Jim for his dedication to Hormel Foods, its stockholders, its employees and its communities. We congratulate him on an impactful career and look forward to working with him in the months ahead to execute an effective transition and deliver on our business imperatives."

Snee said, "As CEO of Hormel Foods for the last eight years, I have been blessed to work alongside the most talented and committed team in the industry. I am proud of the impactful, innovative and transformational work we have accomplished during my tenure, which has been a period of rapid and significant change. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the leaders who came before me and to all the dedicated colleagues I've worked with during my 36-year career. As we begin this transition, I'm confident in the bright future that lies ahead for Hormel Foods."

Under Snee's leadership, the company grew its roster of protein-centric brands with acquisitions in its Retail, Foodservice and International segments: the PLANTERS® snacking portfolio, the FONTANINI® branded foodservice business and the South America-focused CERATTI®

brand. Snee also launched critical initiatives designed to position the company for long-term success, including the reorganization of its operating model for greater consumer and customer focus and, most recently, the Transform & Modernize for growth initiative. During Snee's tenure, the company continued its legacy of dividend growth. In November 2024, Hormel Foods announced its 59th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

Snee continues to be a candidate for election to the Board at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled for January 28, 2025. If elected, Snee is expected to serve as a director until a successor assumes his executive roles.

The company's fiscal 2025 performance outlook remains unchanged.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with

approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include

PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts.

